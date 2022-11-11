Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The spectacular collapse of a $30 billion crypto exchange should come as no surprise

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Share this article
Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest trading platforms for cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2019, the Bahamas-based crypto exchange had a meteoric rise to prominence, and was valued at more than US$30 billion earlier this year.

All that has changed in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What do we know about REvil, the Russian ransomware gang likely behind the Medibank cyber attack?
~ Malaysia: Rights Agenda for Next Government
~ Kenya Standard Gauge Railway contracts: What released documents say, and what they don't
~ Kids' screen time rose by 50% during the pandemic. 3 tips for the whole family to bring it back down
~ We're taking the government to court to challenge New Zealand’s outdated Mental Health Act – here's why
~ 'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
~ How to switch health insurers if you're worried about cybersecurity, costs or claims
~ Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action
~ Why giving the Commerce Commission the power to set 'fair' fuel prices is unfair on NZ’s climate targets
~ Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows. Humanity has a monumental task ahead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter