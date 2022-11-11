'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
By Keegan Robertson, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Curtin University
Hugh Finn, Lecturer, Curtin University
Ifan Odwyn Jones, Emeritus Professor, Curtin University
The United Nations this week slammed corporate “greenwashing” and said organisations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects.
The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the expert group in March. Releasing…
