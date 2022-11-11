Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing

By Keegan Robertson, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Curtin University
Hugh Finn, Lecturer, Curtin University
Ifan Odwyn Jones, Emeritus Professor, Curtin University
Share this article
The United Nations this week slammed corporate “greenwashing” and said organisations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects.

The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the expert group in March. Releasing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malaysia: Rights Agenda for Next Government
~ Kids' screen time rose by 50% during the pandemic. 3 tips for the whole family to bring it back down
~ We're taking the government to court to challenge New Zealand’s outdated Mental Health Act – here's why
~ How to switch health insurers if you're worried about cybersecurity, costs or claims
~ Ontario education strike fallout: Workers’ anger about economic inequalities and labour precarity could spark wider job action
~ Why giving the Commerce Commission the power to set 'fair' fuel prices is unfair on NZ’s climate targets
~ Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows. Humanity has a monumental task ahead
~ Egypt Denies Entry to Activist at Climate Talks
~ Philippines Swiftly Investigates Journalist’s Killing
~ Remembrance Day: Trudeau's apology to Black servicemen needs to be followed with action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter