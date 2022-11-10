Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows. Humanity has a monumental task ahead

By Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Change Science, University of East Anglia
Glen Peters, Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Judith Hauck, Helmholtz Young Investigator group leader and deputy head of the Marine Biogeosciences section at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Universität Bremen
Julia Pongratz, Professor of Physical Geography and Land Use Systems, Department of Geography, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Philippe Ciais, Directeur de recherche au Laboratoire des science du climat et de l’environnement, Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace, Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA)
Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter
Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University
At current levels of emissions, there is a 50% chance the planet will reach the 1.5℃ global average temperature rise in just nine years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
