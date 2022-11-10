Tolerance.ca
Egypt Denies Entry to Activist at Climate Talks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators participate in a silent protest at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 10, 2022. © 2022 Peter Dejong/AP Photo Governments and civil society at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are working around the clock to negotiate solutions to the climate crisis that threatens human rights around the world. UN human rights experts have urged governments to explicitly reference and apply human rights principles during these negotiations.  But the Egyptian government’s brutal crackdown on civil society and harassment of environmental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
