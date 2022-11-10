Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembrance Day: Trudeau's apology to Black servicemen needs to be followed with action

By Hyacinth Simpson, Associate Professor, Department of English and Dimensions Faculty Chair, Faculty of Arts, Toronto Metropolitan University
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology to Black soldiers who served in the First World War was a good first step, but real action is needed to address racism in the Canadian Armed Forces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
