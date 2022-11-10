Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Congo Expels Renowned Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French journalist Sonia Rolley in Namibia, 2018.  © 2018 Private Democratic Republic of Congo authorities on Tuesday expelled French reporter Sonia Rolley after her application for journalistic accreditation was rejected. Rolley, 42, a long-time reporter for French broadcaster Radio France Internationale, had covered Congo and Africa’s Great Lakes region since 2004. She is known throughout Congo and to an international audience for her intrepid and well-informed reporting, exposing corruption cases and human rights abuses, as well as covering major political events.…


© Human Rights Watch -
