High blood pressure linked to 22% greater risk of severe COVID – new research
By Holly Pavey, PhD Candidate, Cardiovascular Epidemiology, University of Cambridge
Carmel McEniery, Principal Research Associate, Physiology, University of Cambridge
Ian Wilkinson, Director of Therapeutics and Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist, University of Cambridge
Our research has shown that people with high blood pressure are more likely to be admitted to hospital and die from COVID. But effective blood pressure control helps.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 10, 2022