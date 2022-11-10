Canada's Latin American community is growing, and universities must improve teaching about the region
By Rodrigo Narro Pérez, Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Science and Office of the Vice-Provost (Teaching and Learning), McMaster University
Shanti Morell-Hart, Assistant Professor of Anthropology; Faculty Co-Chair, Interdisciplinary Minor in Latin American and Latinx Studies, McMaster University
Stacy A. Creech de Castro, PhD Candidate, Teaching Fellow, Department of English and Cultural Studies; Sessional Instructor, Intersession Learning, McMaster University
As Latin American communities continue to grow, universities must teach students about Latin America and Latinx communities in interdisciplinary ways.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 10, 2022