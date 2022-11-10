Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think storms are getting worse? Rapid rain bursts in Sydney have become at least 40% more intense in 2 decades

By Hooman Ayat, Research Fellow, Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Jason Evans, Professor, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Steven Sherwood, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
The growing threat of flash flooding as a result of more intense rapid rain bursts means the city needs to update its flood defences.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
