How cancer cells can become immortal – new research finds a mutated gene that helps melanoma defeat the normal limits on repeated replication
By Pattra Chun-On, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Jonathan Alder, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
One enzyme plays a key role in how tumor cells replicate and divide indefinitely. Identifying the genes that give these cells their immortality could provide new drug targets to treat cancer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 10, 2022