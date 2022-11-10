Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar World Cup Ambassador’s Homophobic Comments Fuel Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lusail Stadium, the venue of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match, in Lusail, Qatar on November 5, 2022.  © 2022 Keita Iijima/AP Photo On November 8, Khalid Salman, a 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Ambassador, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” in an interview with ZDF, a TV channel in Germany. He also remarked that being gay is “haram,” which is Arabic for “forbidden.” Salman’s suggestions are harmful and wrong. The Qatari government should reject this prejudice but has yet to do so. False information can be harmful to lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
