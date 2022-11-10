Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m a Celebrity: Matt Hancock and the show's producers are hoping for a revival

By Gill Jamieson, Senior Lecturer in Film, Television & Cultural Studies, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
The moment of truth has arrived. Former Conservative health secretary Matt Hancock has been dropped into the jungle to compete in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The show is a feat of mental resolve, stamina and bravery. Celebrities are plunged into the Australian jungle, forced to subsist on a diet of rice and beans and then are voted off one by one in a merciless public vote.

The producers know that the public wants to see the celebrities suffer. They haven’t wasted any time subjecting Hancock to a “bushtucker trial” involving slime, insects, darkness and enclosed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cryptocurrencies: why Binance's failed FTX rescue deal could mean 'crypto winter' is coming
~ 8 billion people: Four ways climate change and population growth combine to threaten public health, with global consequences
~ American workers feel alienated, helpless and overwhelmed – here's one way to alleviate their malaise
~ The inconvenient truth of Herman Daly: There is no economy without environment
~ Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music
~ What is a flash drought? An earth scientist explains
~ Renaming California's Hastings law school sparks $1.7 billion legal fight that shows how hard it is to ditch donors' names
~ Concussions can cause disruptions to everyday life in both the short and long term – a neurophysiologist explains what to watch for
~ Disparities in advanced math and science skills begin by kindergarten
~ Togo's new climate policies reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter