Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Freedom of Expression in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Acting Prime Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Maïga addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2022. © 2022 Mary Altaffer/AP Photo In Mali, media professionals are facing harassment and intimidation over their real or perceived criticism of the transitional government. On November 3, Mali’s High Communication Authority (Haute autorité de la communication) suspended a Malian news channel, Joliba TV News, citing “serious and repeated breaches and violations of the substantive provisions of the code of ethics for journalists.” The suspension…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
