Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Marcel Proust talks physics

By François Vannucci, Professeur émérite, chercheur en physique des particules, spécialiste des neutrinos, Université Paris Cité
Share this article
The 100th anniversary of Marcel Proust’s death gives us an opportunity to remember his masterwork, In Search of Lost Time, a sort of French-style Divine Comedy first released in 1913. Much like the way Dante’s 13th-century work forms a neat summary of Medieval wisdom, In Search of Lost Time attempts to cover every facet of human knowledge acquired at the dawn of the 20th century.

It discusses aesthetics with archetypal artists (through characters such as Vinteuil, the composer; Elstir, the painter; and Bergotte, the writer), addresses medicine by touching…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Out of sight, out of mind: Europe's increasing pushback against migrants
~ Psychedelic research: balancing trippyness with a new scientific rigor – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Why stolen objects being returned to Africa don’t belong just in museums – podcast
~ South Africa provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here's why
~ Arts Council cuts: the problems with 'levelling up' through culture
~ Seoul Halloween crush: understanding the science of crowds could help prevent disasters – here's how
~ Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better
~ Eight months of ‘fakes’ and ‘discreditation’: How the Kremlin’s new laws against anti-war dissent are applied online
~ Bahrain: Upcoming elections held amidst political repression, rights violations
~ Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter