Human Rights Observatory

South Africa provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here's why

By Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor and Academic Head of Department: Political Studies and Governance, University of the Free State
The US embassy in South Africa has twice raised the alarm recently about terrorism in the country. On 26 October it issued a security alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton, the financial centre of Johannesburg.

Days later it blacklisted four individuals and eight companiesThe Conversation


