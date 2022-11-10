Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seoul Halloween crush: understanding the science of crowds could help prevent disasters – here's how

By Martyn Amos, Professor of Computer and Information Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
When I was a teenager, the 1980s felt like a decade of disasters. We watched a terrible human cost being paid live on TV in a series of football-related disasters.

I saw bodies stretchered away on advertising hoardings at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, the back-and-forth terrace skirmishes at Heysel in Brussels that prefaced a fatal crush, a man walking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When Marcel Proust talks physics
~ Out of sight, out of mind: Europe's increasing pushback against migrants
~ Psychedelic research: balancing trippyness with a new scientific rigor – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Why stolen objects being returned to Africa don’t belong just in museums – podcast
~ South Africa provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here's why
~ Arts Council cuts: the problems with 'levelling up' through culture
~ Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better
~ Eight months of ‘fakes’ and ‘discreditation’: How the Kremlin’s new laws against anti-war dissent are applied online
~ Bahrain: Upcoming elections held amidst political repression, rights violations
~ Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter