Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better

By Ray Bobrownicki, Lecturer in Sport Psychology, The University of Edinburgh
Howie Carson, Lecturer in Motor Learning and Control, The University of Edinburgh
Share this article
Athletes invest a huge amount of time and effort to perform at their peak on the biggest stages. Despite dedicated training, however, pressure-inducing factors — such as potential rewards or high expectations — can mean that important events do not unfold as planned. Penalty kicks go wide or a gymnast fails to stick the landing of a somersault. Athletes can experience unexpected and uncharacteristic drops in performance.