Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better
By Ray Bobrownicki, Lecturer in Sport Psychology, The University of Edinburgh
Howie Carson, Lecturer in Motor Learning and Control, The University of Edinburgh
Athletes invest a huge amount of time and effort to perform at their peak on the biggest stages. Despite dedicated training, however, pressure-inducing factors — such as potential rewards or high expectations — can mean that important events do not unfold as planned. Penalty kicks go wide or a gymnast fails to stick the landing of a somersault. Athletes can experience unexpected and uncharacteristic drops in performance.
- Thursday, November 10, 2022