Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Upcoming elections held amidst political repression, rights violations

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Bahrain’s parliamentary elections, due to take place on 12 November, are being held in an environment of political repression following a decade in which the authorities have infringed upon human rights, curtailed civil society, banned political opposition parties and shuttered independent media, Amnesty International said today. From 2016 onwards, the Bahrain authorities ramped up a […] The post Bahrain: Upcoming elections held amidst political repression, rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When Marcel Proust talks physics
~ Out of sight, out of mind: Europe's increasing pushback against migrants
~ Psychedelic research: balancing trippyness with a new scientific rigor – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Why stolen objects being returned to Africa don’t belong just in museums – podcast
~ South Africa provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here's why
~ Arts Council cuts: the problems with 'levelling up' through culture
~ Seoul Halloween crush: understanding the science of crowds could help prevent disasters – here's how
~ Why athletes' skills fail them – and how focusing on memory can help professionals and amateurs perform better
~ Eight months of ‘fakes’ and ‘discreditation’: How the Kremlin’s new laws against anti-war dissent are applied online
~ Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him: it's called 'management entrenchment'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter