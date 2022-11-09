Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
By Chief Ninawa Huni Kui, Wall International Indigenous Scholar at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies (PWIAS), University of British Columbia
Vanessa Andreotti, Professor, Department of Educational Studies. CRC in Race, Inequalities and Global Change and David Lam Chair in Multicultural Education, University of British Columbia
A different future will not be possible without reverence, respect, reciprocity and responsibility towards the Earth. On this issue, Indigenous Peoples have a lot to share.
- Wednesday, November 9, 2022