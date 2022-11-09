Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The study of evolution is fracturing – and that may be a good thing

By Erik Svensson, Professor (Evolutionary Ecology Unit, Department of Biology), Lund University
Share this article
How will life on Earth and the ecosystems that support it adapt to climate change? Which species will go extinct – or evolve into something new? How will microbes develop further resistance to antibiotics?

These kinds of questions, which are of fundamental importance to our way of life, are all a focus for researchers who study evolution and will prove increasingly important as the planet heats up.

But finding the answers isn’t the only challenge facing evolutionary biology. Charles Darwin’s theories might be over 150 years old but major questions about how evolution works…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: World leaders at COP27 must call for release of Egyptian-British activist at risk of death
~ Rights expert urges Saudi authorities to allow family to access jailed activist
~ Manston holding facility: does the UK's treatment of asylum seekers violate the law?
~ Rising unemployment: economists sometimes say it's good for the economy, but are they right?
~ Fruit and veg: is it better to peel them?
~ 70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
~ Philosophy can help us deal with failures that seem insurmountable
~ Three ways to become more resilient to failure
~ Entrepreneurs know that failure is sometimes necessary – here's what we can learn from them
~ Carbon-busting hemp could help transform Scottish agriculture to zero emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter