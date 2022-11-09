Tolerance.ca
Philosophy can help us deal with failures that seem insurmountable

By Jonathan Mitchell, Lecturer in Philosophy, Cardiff University
Philosophically speaking, some kinds of failure are more interesting than others. Failing to make a meeting on time or not being able to get out of bed without hitting snooze at least once on your alarm would fall in the “less interesting” camp.

© The Conversation
