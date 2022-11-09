Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US midterms: five reasons why the election results matter

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Julie M Norman, Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations, UCL
As the US midterm election results roll in, it’s evident that the Republican “red wave” that many experts anticipated hasn’t materialised. Early numbers indicate that Republicans are likely to take back the House of Representatives but by slimmer numbers than expected, even as the US Senate remains a toss-up. While it might see more of a ripple than a wave, Washington still appears…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
