Human Rights Observatory

Israel election: what history can tell us about the prospects for stable government under Bibi Netanyahu

By James Sunderland, DPhil in Global History and Visiting Lecturer in History, University of Oxford
Netanyahu looks to be back in power, but his new far-right coalition partners are likely to make his life difficult.The Conversation


© The Conversation
