Human Rights Observatory

Strikes: why soaring CEO pay could help explain UK’s recent industrial action

By Steven Young, Professor of Accounting, Lancaster University
The pay gap in UK business is eye-watering. Bosses of the largest UK companies earn around 100 times more than the lowest-paid employees in their organisations, according to some estimates. This year, chief executives from the top 100 UK companies saw their pay rise by nearly a quarter on average, research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
