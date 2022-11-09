Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: UN member states must demand accountability for India’s human rights record in upcoming UPR

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ahead of India’s fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council on 10 November, Aakar Patel, chair of board of Amnesty International India, said: “India’s fourth UPR arrives at a time when human rights and critical institutions, independent media houses and civil society are facing systematic attacks in the country. This […] The post India: UN member states must demand accountability for India’s human rights record in upcoming UPR appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US midterms still too close to call, but Democrats fare much better than expected
~ Democrats perform better than expected in US midterms, but both Senate and House remain in doubt
~ US midterms: 42 new voting laws since 2021 risk undermining confidence in American democracy
~ How maths can help the BBC with impartial reporting
~ Strikes: why soaring CEO pay could help explain UK’s recent industrial action
~ Kenya violence: 5 key drivers of the decades-long conflict in the north and what to do about them
~ Myanmar fighting star dominates and prays for the junta regime to fall
~ WhatsApp postpones Brazil launch of new Communities feature until after elections
~ Why do we feel bad when our beliefs don't match our actions? Blame 'cognitive dissonance'
~ Robbie Arnott's eco-fiction uses myth and metaphor to depict a wounded world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter