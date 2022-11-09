Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we feel bad when our beliefs don't match our actions? Blame 'cognitive dissonance'

By Kim M Caudwell, Lecturer - Psychology | Chair, Researchers in Behavioural Addictions, Alcohol and Drugs (BAAD), Charles Darwin University
Share this article
Have you ever been out and about, perhaps tackling the Christmas shopping list, and felt a bit thirsty? You buy a drink – say, one that comes in a plastic bottle – and quench your thirst, only to find there’s no recycling nearby. What do you do?

You could hang on to the empty bottle, or throw it in with general rubbish. If you are particularly passionate about recycling, the latter option may feel quite distressing.

However, you might peek into the rubbish bin and notice plenty of others have thrown their recyclables in – so you throw your bottle in there too. After all,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ WhatsApp postpones Brazil launch of new Communities feature until after elections
~ Robbie Arnott's eco-fiction uses myth and metaphor to depict a wounded world
~ Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options
~ Floods can be a disaster for humans – but for nature, it's boom time
~ After decades putting the brakes on global action, does Australia deserve to host UN climate talks with Pacific nations?
~ This new ‘risky' playground is a work of art – and a place for kids to escape their mollycoddling parents
~ Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
~ Just 25% of businesses are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
~ Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
~ To clean up Hockey Canada, financial transparency is a must
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter