New research shows ancestral Māori adapted quickly in the face of rapid climate change
By Magdalena Bunbury, Postdoctoral research fellow, James Cook University
Fiona Petchey, Associate Professor and Director, Radiocarbon Dating Laboratory, Te Aka Mātuatua - School of Science, University of Waikato
A more precise timeline now shows Polynesian ancestors of Māori first settled in the North Island before expanding south and then retreating again when the climate changed.
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022