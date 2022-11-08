Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows ancestral Māori adapted quickly in the face of rapid climate change

By Magdalena Bunbury, Postdoctoral research fellow, James Cook University
Fiona Petchey, Associate Professor and Director, Radiocarbon Dating Laboratory, Te Aka Mātuatua - School of Science, University of Waikato
Share this article
A more precise timeline now shows Polynesian ancestors of Māori first settled in the North Island before expanding south and then retreating again when the climate changed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just 25% of businesses are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
~ Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
~ To clean up Hockey Canada, financial transparency is a must
~ Margy Vary to join The Conversation as its Chief Marketing Officer
~ Negative equity is looming for some home owners – but you only need to worry if you need to sell
~ Türkiye: UN experts call for end to harassment of human rights defenders
~ Children of African descent ‘not considered children at all’, rights experts charge
~ Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy
~ US midterms: why gambling markets often predict elections more accurately than polls
~ How the philosophy behind the Japanese art form of _kintsugi_ can help us navigate failure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter