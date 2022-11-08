Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy
By Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Elizabeth Fenton, Lecturer in Bioethics, University of Otago
Jude Ball, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Lani Teddy, Research Fellow, University of Otago
Richard Edwards, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Whether or not they smoke, most young people don’t share the tobacco companies’ view that New Zealand’s new smokefree measures will reduce their autonomy or limit their freedoms.
