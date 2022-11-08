Tolerance.ca
How early failure can lead to success later in creative careers

By Stephen Langston, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Performance, University of the West of Scotland
Failing early in our careers can make us question whether we are on the right path. We may look at people who have succeeded from the outset and wonder why it doesn’t come so easily to us. Classical violinist Nigel Kennedy, actor Natalie Portman and painter Pablo Picasso are examples of young geniuses who were successful early on.