Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': how to talk about excellence in Indigenous education

By Marnee Shay, Senior Research Fellow, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Danielle Armour, Senior Lecturer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education, The University of Queensland
Jodie Miller, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, The University of Queensland
Suraiya Abdul Hameed, Lecturer, Educational Leadership/Global Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland
Share this article
‘Closing the gap’ frames Indigenous education as a problem. In a new study, researchers talked to Indigenous educators about what excellence looks like in their schools.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy
~ US midterms: why gambling markets often predict elections more accurately than polls
~ How the philosophy behind the Japanese art form of _kintsugi_ can help us navigate failure
~ What's it like being a young person with long COVID? You might feel like a failure (but you're not)
~ How early failure can lead to success later in creative careers
~ Canada's public broadcaster should use Mastodon to provide a social media service
~ The use of natural outdoor laboratories can reduce threats to freshwater biodiversity
~ The criminal legal system does not deliver justice for First Nations people, says a new book
~ A dystopian Australia, stomach-churning physical humour, and several films with donkeys: the best films of the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival
~ Gliding treefrogs, mini-males and burrowing frogs in trees: why Melanesia is the world's tropical island frog hotspot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter