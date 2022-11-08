'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': how to talk about excellence in Indigenous education
By Marnee Shay, Senior Research Fellow, School of Education, The University of Queensland
Danielle Armour, Senior Lecturer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education, The University of Queensland
Jodie Miller, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, The University of Queensland
Suraiya Abdul Hameed, Lecturer, Educational Leadership/Global Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland
‘Closing the gap’ frames Indigenous education as a problem. In a new study, researchers talked to Indigenous educators about what excellence looks like in their schools.
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022