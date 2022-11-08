Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matt Hancock's trip to the jungle: ill defined job descriptions enable MPs to abandon their constituents

By Paula Keaveney, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Matt Hancock’s controversial appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here raises important questions on the true purpose of MPs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elon Musk's 'Twitter Blue' gives verification for a fee – this could make Twitter even less safe for women
~ Twitter job cuts: what are digital layoffs and what do they mean for employees and companies?
~ Climate change's impact on mental health is overlooked and misunderstood – here's what can be done
~ Blood groups: there are way more than you think – here's why they matter
~ Compassion has won out when it comes to Canadian support for COVID-19 financial aid
~ Egypt: Rights chief calls for immediate release of jailed blogger and activist
~ Egypt’s systemic greenwashing is sabotaging COP27 before it begins
~ COP27: how responsible are rich countries for global heating?
~ Four common misconceptions about quantum physics
~ A stunning political comeback for Israel’s Netanyahu may give way to governing nightmare ahead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter