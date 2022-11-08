Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: how responsible are rich countries for global heating?

By Michel Damian, Professeur honoraire, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Patrick Criqui, Directeur de recherche émérite au CNRS, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Share this article
The United Nation’s 27th annual climate summit, COP27, opened on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The event, which should pressure governments into ramping up their decarbonisation pledges, will be the first to put the issue of financial compensation for damages suffered by developing countries at the top of the agenda. What is at stake and who are the movers and shakers of climate finance?

100 billion dollars


Key to understanding this issue is the question of the 100 billion dollars. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four common misconceptions about quantum physics
~ A stunning political comeback for Israel’s Netanyahu may give way to governing nightmare ahead
~ Why the number of encounters at the southern U.S. border does not mean what the GOP says it means
~ Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
~ Insurance fraud costs $309 billion a year – nearly $1,000 for every American
~ Halloween without kids and Christmas without Christ take hold in Asia, with uniquely local twists
~ Greece's 'Watergate' explained: why the European Parliament is investigating over a wiretapping scandal
~ COVID vaccines: many people have had two doses but not their boosters – here's why that might be
~ Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
~ Birds evolve different body temperatures in different climates – new study of 53 African species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter