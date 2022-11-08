Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece's 'Watergate' explained: why the European Parliament is investigating over a wiretapping scandal

By Georgios Samaras, Lecturer in Political Economy, Department of Political Economy, King's College London
Share this article
After Greece and the European Central Bank agreed post-economic-crash bailout terms in 2010, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a 146-page report outlining all the key state problems that were seen as having caused Greece’s fiscal crisis.

One of them was corruption,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: how responsible are rich countries for global heating?
~ Four common misconceptions about quantum physics
~ A stunning political comeback for Israel’s Netanyahu may give way to governing nightmare ahead
~ Why the number of encounters at the southern U.S. border does not mean what the GOP says it means
~ Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
~ Insurance fraud costs $309 billion a year – nearly $1,000 for every American
~ Halloween without kids and Christmas without Christ take hold in Asia, with uniquely local twists
~ COVID vaccines: many people have had two doses but not their boosters – here's why that might be
~ Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
~ Birds evolve different body temperatures in different climates – new study of 53 African species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter