Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jihadism and military takeovers in West Africa: Burkina Faso coup highlights the links

By Folahanmi Aina, Doctoral Candidate in Leadership Studies, King's College London
Share this article
To understand the latest coup in Burkina Faso, one must appreciate the internal power struggles in the country, their links with violent extremism as well as the role of external state actors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: how responsible are rich countries for global heating?
~ Four common misconceptions about quantum physics
~ A stunning political comeback for Israel’s Netanyahu may give way to governing nightmare ahead
~ Why the number of encounters at the southern U.S. border does not mean what the GOP says it means
~ Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
~ Insurance fraud costs $309 billion a year – nearly $1,000 for every American
~ Halloween without kids and Christmas without Christ take hold in Asia, with uniquely local twists
~ Greece's 'Watergate' explained: why the European Parliament is investigating over a wiretapping scandal
~ COVID vaccines: many people have had two doses but not their boosters – here's why that might be
~ Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter