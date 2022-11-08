Tolerance.ca
A dumpsite is no place for a child: study shows Nigeria's young waste pickers are at risk

By Amos Oluwole Taiwo, Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria, Olabisi Onabanjo University
The Olusosun landfill sprawls across 100 acres (40ha) in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos. Initially situated at the outskirts of the city, it is now at the city’s centre due to urban encroachment. Olusosun is often described as Nigeria’s biggest landfill; it receives over one million tonnes of waste annually. Most of this is electronic waste (such as lamps, televisions and laptops), municipal solid waste and construction waste.
Read complete article

© The Conversation -
