Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western Sahara: Long-term prisoners await justice

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Nineteen Sahrawi activists languish in prison years after Moroccan courts convicted them in unfair proceedings, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The convictions of the so-called Gdeim Izik group stemmed from their purported role in lethal violence that erupted on November 8, 2010, when Moroccan police dismantled a protest encampment in Western Sahara. […] The post Western Sahara: Long-term prisoners await justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK’s Rights Record under Global Spotlight at UN
~ Italy: Allow Everyone Rescued to Disembark
~ Medibank won't pay hackers ransom. Is it the right choice?
~ La COP27 expliquée par des experts : de quoi s'agit-il et pourquoi devrais-je m'en soucier ?
~ Word from The Hill: Rush on for workplace bill; Albanese gives COP27 a miss; big-spending Teals
~ The Ugandan Youth Activists Urging Action at COP27
~ Chagos Islands: Include Long-Expelled Residents in Negotiations
~ Western Sahara: Long-Term Prisoners Await Justice
~ Protect Civilians from Incendiary Weapons
~ Just 25% of business are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter