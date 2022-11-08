Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s Rights Record under Global Spotlight at UN

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gathered opposite The Royal Courts Of Justice on the first day of a High Court challenge over the UK’s agreement with Rwanda, which would see the UK transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda, September 5, 2022. © 2022 Thomas Krych/SOPA Images via AP Photo On Thursday, the United Kingdom will come before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva as part of its Universal Periodic Review, which gives UN member states the chance to comprehensively review and make recommendations on its human rights record. The UK’s last UPR was in May 2017. This review could…


© Human Rights Watch -
