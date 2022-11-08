Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Allow Everyone Rescued to Disembark

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants hold banners asking for help from a deck of the Geo Barents rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders, in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy, November 7, 2022 © 2022 AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli (London) – The Italian government’s refusal to allow about 250 people to disembark from two nongovernmental rescue ships docked in Catania and its directive to the rescue ships to take them back to international waters puts people at risk and violates Italy’s human rights obligations, Human Rights Watch said today. Over the weekend of November 5 and 6, 2022,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
