Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medibank won't pay hackers ransom. Is it the right choice?

By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Cyber Security, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Medibank is still refusing to pay a ransom of an undisclosed amount to cybercriminals, despite the hackers now allegedly threatening to release the stolen data on the dark web.

It’s reported the data of about 9.7 million current and former Medibank customers were compromised…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
