Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Rush on for workplace bill; Albanese gives COP27 a miss; big-spending Teals

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In this podcast Michelle and Amanda discuss Lathe government’s struggle to hasten through its industrial relations bill, he COP27 conference under way in Egypt, and the big cash splashes by successful Teals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Medibank won't pay hackers ransom. Is it the right choice?
~ La COP27 expliquée par des experts : de quoi s'agit-il et pourquoi devrais-je m'en soucier ?
~ The Ugandan Youth Activists Urging Action at COP27
~ Chagos Islands: Include Long-Expelled Residents in Negotiations
~ Western Sahara: Long-Term Prisoners Await Justice
~ Protect Civilians from Incendiary Weapons
~ Just 25% of business are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
~ In defence of RBA Governor Philip Lowe: an easy scapegoat for record interest rate rises
~ RBG: Of Many, One is a beautifully crafted, virtuosically performed play about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
~ What is Mastodon, the 'Twitter alternative' people are flocking to? Here's everything you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter