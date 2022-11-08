Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western Sahara: Long-Term Prisoners Await Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters supporting the Gdeim Izik defendants at their trial in Rabat on January 23, 2017. © 2017 Abdelhak Senna/EPA/Shutterstock (Tunis) – Nineteen Sahrawi activists languish in prison years after Moroccan courts convicted them in unfair proceedings, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The convictions of the so-called Gdeim Izik group stemmed from their purported role in lethal violence that erupted on November 8, 2010, when Moroccan police dismantled a protest encampment in Western Sahara. The trials were marred by a heavy reliance on “confessions”…


© Human Rights Watch -
