Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Civilians from Incendiary Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Incendiary weapons fall over the city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on November 1, 2022. © 2022 Private (Geneva, November 8, 2022) – Countries concerned by the severe injuries caused by incendiary weapons should strengthen their calls for action to address the human costs, Human Rights Watch said in a report published today. States party to the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) should revisit the issue when they convene for their annual meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, from November 16 to 18, 2022. The 16-page report, “Unchecked Harm:…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Medibank won't pay hackers ransom. Is it the right choice?
~ La COP27 expliquée par des experts : de quoi s'agit-il et pourquoi devrais-je m'en soucier ?
~ Word from The Hill: Rush on for workplace bill; Albanese gives COP27 a miss; big-spending Teals
~ The Ugandan Youth Activists Urging Action at COP27
~ Chagos Islands: Include Long-Expelled Residents in Negotiations
~ Western Sahara: Long-Term Prisoners Await Justice
~ Just 25% of business are insured against cyber attacks. Here's why
~ In defence of RBA Governor Philip Lowe: an easy scapegoat for record interest rate rises
~ RBG: Of Many, One is a beautifully crafted, virtuosically performed play about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
~ What is Mastodon, the 'Twitter alternative' people are flocking to? Here's everything you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter