Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Football Group Demands FIFA Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Workers lay the turf inside the Lusail Stadium, the venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, in Lusail, Qatar, November 18, 2021.  © 2021 Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed Last Sunday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Working Group on Human and Labour Rights, representing 10 football associations, reaffirmed their support for a remedy fund for Qatar’s migrant workers. UEFA demanded that FIFA, global football’s governing body, “deliver concrete answers” on this issue. This much-needed intervention was likely in part a reaction to FIFA’s letter to qualifying…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
