Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: Negotiate Treaty in New Forum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Governments should move the discussions of a treaty on autonomous weapons systems, also known as “killer robots,” away from meetings of an existing weapons treaty, where they are stalled. Such weapons systems operate without meaningful human control, delegating life-and-death decisions to machines. Several countries are investing in the technology to develop them.  Governments should initiate negotiations of a new treaty, either outside the UN, like the landmine or cluster munitions treaties, or in the UN General Assembly,…


© Human Rights Watch -
