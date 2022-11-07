Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: carbon offsetting isn't working – here's how to fix it

By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Share this article
Carbon offsetting is often met with scepticism, but a new report suggests that if correctly designed it can be an important part of the net zero transition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
~ 1962's Sino-Indian border war lasted four weeks – internment of India's Chinese community lasted years
~ Why it's wrong to blame online learning for causing mental health issues during COVID-19
~ Jacob Hoggard's celebrity did not protect him from the consequences of sexual assault
~ The challenge for 'chauffeur mums': navigating a city that wasn't planned for women
~ Hidden women of history: Kate Cocks, the pioneering policewoman who fought crime and ran a home for babies – but was no saint
~ Scared of needles? Claustrophobic? One longer session of exposure therapy could help as much as several short ones
~ 'He was in fear of his life': bullying can be a major factor in deciding to homeschool
~ Can juries still deliver justice in high-profile cases in the age of social media?
~ Is the global decline in democracy linked to social media? We combed through the evidence to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter