Human Rights Observatory

Twitter and Elon Musk: why free speech absolutism threatens human rights

By Sarah Glozer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing & Society, University of Bath
Emily Jane Godwin, PhD Candidate in Cyber Security, University of Bath
Rita Mota, Assistant Professor, Department of Society, Politics and Sustainability, ESADE
For a man who made a fortune from electric cars, the Twitter takeover has turned into a fairly bumpy ride so far. Soon after buying the social media company for US$44 billion (£38 billion), Elon Musk said he had “no choice” about laying off a large proportion of the company’s staff.

He has already faced a backlash over his move to charge Twitter users a monthly fee for their “blue tick” verified…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
