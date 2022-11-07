What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
By Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Inflammation is a complicated and important part of how the immune system responds to threats to the body. But when the inflammatory response goes awry, it can lead to serious problems.
