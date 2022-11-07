Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulking and cutting: is it safe for your metabolism?

By Christopher Gaffney, Senior Lecturer in Integrative Physiology, Lancaster University
Share this article
If you’ve ever spent any time online trying to figure out the best way to build muscle or get in shape, you’ve probably come across a celebrity, athlete or fitness influencer somewhere advocating for the “bulking and cutting” method.

While this method certainly isn’t new – indeed, it first became a phenomenon in the 1960s thanks to bodybuilders – it continues to be popular, even among amateurs, because many claim it’s the best dietary method for efficiently building muscle while also losing fat.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices
~ Ukraine war: Serbia is shifting closer to Russia – here's why
~ Girls are held up as figureheads of political change, but they don't want to do it alone
~ Will Algeria ease the chill of a looming European winter?
~ Relatives of Russian drafted soldiers weep: ‘They were abandoned, like dogs…’
~ Uzbekistan: Police Abuses in Autonomous Region Protests
~ Is Germany Finally Dealing With Its Abusive Colonial History?
~ Greece’s Surveillance Scandal Puts Rights At Risk
~ Is Twitter's 'blue tick' a status symbol or ID badge? And what will happen if anyone can buy one?
~ Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later – threatening the survival of the pack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter