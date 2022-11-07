Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Serbia is shifting closer to Russia – here's why

By Andi Hoxhaj, Lecturer in European Union Law, UCL
Share this article
Putin is the world leader that Serbs admire the most and 95% of Serbs see Russia as a true ally, compared to only 11% who see the EU that way, despite the EU being Serbia’s major financial supporter, according to a recent poll.

And 68% of Serbs said in the same poll that they believed Nato, not Vladimir…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices
~ Bulking and cutting: is it safe for your metabolism?
~ Girls are held up as figureheads of political change, but they don't want to do it alone
~ Will Algeria ease the chill of a looming European winter?
~ Relatives of Russian drafted soldiers weep: ‘They were abandoned, like dogs…’
~ Uzbekistan: Police Abuses in Autonomous Region Protests
~ Is Germany Finally Dealing With Its Abusive Colonial History?
~ Greece’s Surveillance Scandal Puts Rights At Risk
~ Is Twitter's 'blue tick' a status symbol or ID badge? And what will happen if anyone can buy one?
~ Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later – threatening the survival of the pack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter