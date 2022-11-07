Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Police Abuses in Autonomous Region Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbekistan security forces fired projected flash/bang grenades at protesters in Kanlykul, Karakalpakstan, July 2022. © 2022 BaseKZ (Berlin) – Uzbek security forces unjustifiably used lethal force and other excessive responses to disperse mainly peaceful demonstrators on July 1 and 2, 2022 in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan’s autonomous region, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces’ responses included the inappropriate use of small arms and various types of grenades, weapons that can cause severe injuries and death when used recklessly. At least 21 people died, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
